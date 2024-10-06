Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Mega Block On Suburban Sections On October 6; Check Details

File Photo

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 6.10.2024 as under:

UP and DOWN FAST Lines between Thane and Kalyan stations from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm

Down Fast/Semi-Fast local services departing CSMT Mumbai from 09.34 am to 03.03 pm will be diverted on Down Slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their respective halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.

Up Fast/Semi-fast services departing Kalyan from 10.28 am to 03.40 pm will be diverted on Up Slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their respective halts and further re-diverted on Up Fast line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.

Down Mail/Express trains departing CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on 5th line between Thane and Kalyan stations.

Up Mail/Express trains arriving CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on 6th line between Kalyan and Thane/ Vikhroli stations.

UP and DOWN HARBOUR Lines between Panvel and Vashi stations from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

(Belapur-Uran and Nerul-Uran Port line services not affected)

Up Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur departing CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.

Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane departing Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Down Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel departing Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

On Down Harbour line,

Last Local before the block will depart CSMT Mumbai at 9.30 am & will arrive Panvel at 10.50 am and First Local after the block will leave CSMT Mumbai at 3.16 pm & will arrive Panvel at 4.36 pm.

On Up Harbour line, Last Local for CSMT Mumbai before the block will depart Panvel at 10.17 am & will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 11.36 am and

First Local for CSMT Mumbai after the block will depart Panvel at 4.10 pm & will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 5.30 pm.

On Down Trans-Harbour line,

Last Local towards Panvel before the block will depart Thane at 9.39 am & will arrive Panvel at 10.31 am and First Local after the block towards Panvel to depart Thane will be at 4.00 pm & will arrive Panvel at 04.52 pm.

On Up Trans-Harbour line,

Last Local towards Thane before the block will depart Panvel at 10.41 am & will arrive at Thane at 11.33 am and First Local towards Thane after the block to depart Panvel will be at 4.26 pm & will arrive Thane at 5.20 pm.

Special local trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Port line services will be available between Belapur / Nerul and Uran stations during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.