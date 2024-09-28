Mumbai: WR Announces 10-Hour Mega Block On Intervening Night Of 28-29 September, Goregaon-Kandivali Train Services Affected; Check Details

Western Railway | File Image

Mumbai: To facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, a major block will be taken on the UP & DOWN Fast lines and 5th line during the intervening night of Saturday & Sunday, i.e. on 28th/29th September, 2024. Block from 00.00 hrs to 10.00 hrs will be taken on UP fast line, 00.45 hrs to 05.00 hrs on Down Fast line and 00.00 to 05.00 on 5th line on on 28th/29th September.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP & DOWN Fast line trains will run on the Slow lines between Borivali & Andheri. All 5th line Mail/Express trains will be worked on DOWN Fast line from Andheri to Borivali.

Due to this block, few suburban trains will be affected and will be cancelled/short terminated during the block period. List of trains cancelled/short terminated is enclosed as Annexure I and Annexure II. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements.

_Partially Cancellation/Short Termination of Trains:_

1. Train No. 94078 Virar – Andheri Fast AC local of 28th September, 2024 departing from Virar at 22:44 hrs will be short terminated at Borivali.

2. Train No. 94079 Andheri - Bhayandar Fast AC Local of 28th September, 2024 departing from Andheri at 23:55 hrs will short originate from Borivali.

3. Train No. 90853 Dadar – Borivali local of 28th September, 2024 departing from Dadar at 20.23 hrs will run upto Bhayandar.

4. Train No. 90979 Churchgate – Borivali local of 28th September, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 22.24 hrs will run upto Bhayandar.

5. Train No. 90795 Churchgate – Borivali local of 28th September, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 19.11 hrs will run upto Bhayandar.

6. Train No. 91016 Virar – Andheri local of 28th September, 2024 departing from Virar at 23.40 hrs will be short terminated at Bhayandar.

7. Train No. 91041 Churchgate – Borivali local of 29th September, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 00.16 hrs will be short terminated at Goregaon.

8. Train No. 91049 Churchgate – Borivali local of 29th September, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 00.38 hrs will be short terminated at Goregaon.

9. Train No. 90190 Virar – Bandra local of 29th September, 2024 departing from Virar at 07.25 hrs will run upto Churchgate.

10. Train No. 90294 Virar – Borivali local of 29th September, 2024 departing from Virar at 09.05 hrs will run upto Churchgate.

11. Train No. 90388 Virar – Bandra local of 29th September, 2024 departing from Virar at 10.30 hrs will run upto Churchgate.

12. Train No. 92001 Borivali – Virar local of 29th September, 2024 departing from Borivali at 04.42 hrs will depart at 05.10 hrs instead.

13. Train No. 90004 Borivali – Churchgate local of 29th September, 2024 departing from Borivali at 03.50 hrs will depart at 04.05 hrs instead.

14. An additional Virar – Churchgate local with SLOW mode will depart from Virar at 04.00 hrs to arrive Churchgate at 05.37 hrs on 29th September, 2024.

15. An additional Virar – Churchgate local will depart from Virar at 10.00 hrs to arrive Churchgate at 11.24 hrs with FAST mode between Borivali – Andheri – Bandra – Dadar – Mumbai Central – Churchgate on 29th September, 2024.