Western Railway Launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024': A 15-Day Campaign Promoting Cleanliness Through Awareness And Competitions

Western Railway's 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' campaign emphasizes community involvement and hygiene through various initiatives | File Photo

Mumbai: Western Railway is actively organizing the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign from 17th September to 2nd October 2024. Day 8th, 9th, and 10th of the campaign, i.e. 24th, 25th, and 26th September 2024, focused on Door-to-Door Awareness, Competitions for Swachh Bharat Mission, and Swachh Food Initiatives, respectively.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Door-to-door awareness campaigns were successfully conducted across Western Railway on 24th September, 2024 which was the 8th day of the campaign.

During the campaign, each and every home in the Railway colonies were personally visited to educate residents about maintaining community cleanliness. Railway family members were informed about proper waste disposal, cleanliness practices, and public toilet hygiene, inspiring individuals to take personal responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean. The campaign covered 113 Railway colonies and educated more than 3,300 individuals.

On the 9th day, i.e. 25th September 2024, the focus shifted to conducting competitions to promote Swachh Bharat Mission. Western Railway organized a variety of competitions such as essay writing, slogan writing, painting and poetry, aimed at promoting the mission. More than 1500 hundred participants across 36 locations enthusiastically took part in these events over Western Railway.

Vineet added that, the 10th day, 26th September 2024, highlighted the Swachh Food Initiative. Extensive awareness and educational drives were carried out among stall vendors, canteen staff, and the general public to promote cleanliness and hygiene in food handling and preparation.

Stall managers were trained to ensure timely renewal of FSSAI licenses and were advised to undergo medical examinations for themselves and their staff every six months. Health education sessions were held to reduce the incidence of foodborne illnesses.

Around 1,300 stall vendors were educated on topics such as food handling, personal hygiene, and food sanitation. In addition, awareness was raised among 517 citizens about the importance of maintaining a clean environment.

Feedback was collected from 115 participants, which ensures community engagement and continuous improvement. These efforts significantly enhance food safety standards in eateries, restaurants and food establishments, contributing to a healthier and more sustainable food culture.

Western Railway remains committed to organizing various such activities throughout the campaign to contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment.