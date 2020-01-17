Mumbai: Central Railway announces mega block on main and harbour line on January 19

The Central Railway (CR) has planned a four and a half hour mega block on the Main and Harbour lines on Sunday. The CR will carry out maintenance work during the mega block.

On Mainline, the block will operate from 11.30 am to 4 pm on Matunga-Mulund down slow line. And on the Harbour line, the block will operate from 11.30 am to 4.00 pm Panvel-Vashi Up and Down line.

Up slow line services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.55 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations and further re-diverted to Up slow line proper at Matunga station.

On the mainline:

Up fast/semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 11.04 am to 3.19 pm will halt at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Down fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.49 am to 2.48 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

All Down and Up slow services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

On the harbour line:

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 11.06 am to 4.01 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm will remain suspended.

Up Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 10.12 am to 3.53 pm will and Dn Trans-Harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 11.14 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

On Fourth Corridor (Belapur-Seawoods-Uran line) Dn harbour line services to Kharkopar leaving Belapur from 11.02 am to 3.32 pm and Up harbour line services to Belapur/Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 11.30 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.

Panvel - Andheri services will remain cancelled during the block. However, special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi during the block period. Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.