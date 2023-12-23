Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Mega Block for Suburban Sections on December 24; Details Inside

File Photo | PTI

*Matunga-Mulund Up and Down fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm*

Down fast line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting as per their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Down fast line at Mulund.

Up fast line services departing Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga stations halting as per their scheduled halts, will be re-diverted on Up fast line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

On Dn Fast line, the last Local before the block will be Badlapur local leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 10.20 am and First local after the block will be Badlapur local leaving CSMT will be at 3.39 pm.

On Up Fast line, the last local before the block will be Ambarnath local arriving CSMT at 11.10 am and the first local after the block will be Asangaon local arriving CSMT at 04.44 pm

*Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm*

*(Belapur-Kharkopar and Nerul-Kharkopar services not affected)*

*(Excluding Nerul / Belapur-Kharkopar Port line)*

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

On Dn Harbour line, the last Local before the block will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 9.30 am and will arrive Panvel at 10.50 am and First local after the block to leave CSMT will be at 3.16 pm and will arrive Panvel at 4.36 pm.

On Up Harbour line, the last local for CSMT before the block will leave Panvel at 10.17 am and will arrive at CSMT at 11.36 am and the first local for CSMT after the block to leave Panvel will be at 4.10 pm and will arrive Panvel at 5.30 pm.

On Dn Trans-Harbour line, the last Local towards Panvel before the block will leave Thane at 9.39 am and will arrive Panvel at 10.31 am and First local after the block towards Panvel to leave Thane will be at 4.00 pm and will arrive Panvel at 04.52 pm.

On Up Trans-Harbour line, the last local towards Thane before the block will leave Panvel at 10.41 am and will arrive at Thane at 11.33 am and the first local towards Thane after the block to leave Panvel will be at 4.26 pm and will arrive Thane at 5.20 pm.

Special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Port line services will be available between Belapur / Nerul and Kharkopar stations during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.