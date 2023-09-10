Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Major Block On Harbour Line Till October 2

Ongoing construction work of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) at Panvel station | FPJ

For local train commuters on the Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines, Central Railway has announced a significant change in train schedules due to the ongoing construction work of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) at Panvel station. Starting from September 1, block hours will be extended, impacting the daily routine of commuters. During the block, passengers of Harbour line can travel via main line on same ticket or pass .

The construction of two tracks (up and down) for the dedicated freight corridor at Panvel station commenced on August 18, with a planned duration of approximately 45 days, set to conclude on October 2. During this period, nightly blocks lasting three to four hours have been in effect at Panvel station yard.

However, beginning September 11, these blocks will be extended to a daily duration of five hours, from 12:30 am to 5:30 am, and are expected to continue until October 2.

As a result of these extended block hours, the last local train from CSMT to Panvel will depart at 10:58 pm, and the first local train from Panvel to CSMT will be PL16, departing at 5:40 am during the block period.

Several other local train schedules will be affected during this time, including cancellations and altered routes.

According to Central Railway, Panvel local trains will depart from CSMT at 11:14 pm, 00:24 am, 5:18 am and 6:40 am and will be cancelled during the block period. Similarly, Panvel local will depart from CSMT at 11:30 pm , 11.52 pm, 00:13 am , 00:40 am will be short terminated Belapur. Services of above local trains will not available between Belapur and Panvel during the block period i.e. up to October 2.

Furthermore, Belapur local will depart from Wadala at 00:50 am, will run up to Vashi only during the block period. However, Panvel local will depart from CSMT at 4:32 am will run as per it's regular schedule.

Last local from Panvel to CSMT will depart at 00:03 am and run as per regular schedule. Local trains for CSMT, depart from Panvel at 9:52 pm , 10:58 pm, 4:03 am and 5:31 am will be cancelled.

Apart from that local trains for CSMT depart from Panvel at 4:27 am, 4:49 am, 5:05 am and 5:17 am will run start Belapur instead of Panvel at it's regular Belapur time and during the block period services of these trains will no be available between Panvel and Belapur. In addition, Wadala local trains depart from Belapur 05.50am and 6.08 am will start from Vashi instead of Belapur at it's regular Vashi time. Services of thses trains will be cancelled between Belapur and Vashi during block period.

Suburban train services of trans harbour line will be also affected due to this block. During the block period , Last local from Thane to Panvel will be depart at 11.32 pm and 1st local from Thane railway station to Panvel will be depart at 06.20 am. Last local from Panvel to Thane railway station will be depart from Panvel at 10:15 pm and first Local from Panvel to Thane railway station will be depart from Panvel at 06:13 am.

Panvel local trains depart from Thane railway station at 00.05 am 05.12 am will be cancelled. Similarly Nerul local trains depart from Thane railway station at 05.40 am and 9.36 pm is cancelled.

Local trains services for Thane railway station depart from Panvel at 11:18 pm, 4:33 am, 4:53 am will be cancelled during the block period. Apart from that 5:21 am and 5:44 am local trains depart from Panvel for Thane railway station will start from Belapur and at its regular time. During the block services of this local train will be not available between Panvel and Belapur.

This construction work is part of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor project, a crucial endeavor by the Railways to enhance freight movement for economic growth. The Western Dedicated Freight Corridor extends from Dadri near Delhi to JNPT in Navi Mumbai, with approximately 70 percent of the corridor already operational, facilitating the transportation of goods.

"We advise commuters to plan their travel accordingly during this construction period, as the train schedules will be adjusted to accommodate the ongoing work at Panvel station. Stay updated with Central Railway announcements for any further changes or updates" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

Asked about alternate arrangements, a senior officials of CR, said, concern agencies are being informed for extra busses including BEST, State transport corporation , Navi Mumbai and Thane civic transport authorities.

