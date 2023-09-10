Mumbai: Central Railway Successfully Installs Advanced Auxiliary Warning System For Better Safety, Efficiency

File

The Central Railway's Mumbai Division successfully installs the Advanced Auxiliary Warning System (AAWS) to ensure the safety and efficiency of its local train operations. This technology has been deployed in the suburban rake cabs, replacing the previous Auxiliary Warning System (AWS). It promises to provide commuters with a more robust and precise safety mechanism.

AWS, the previous safety mechanism utilised on both railway tracks and local train cabs, monitored train speeds in accordance with signal aspects and initiated emergency braking in the event of violations. AAWS, however, takes this safety measure to a new level by operating on the principle of resonance-coupled oscillating circuits. This innovative approach ensures pinpoint precision in tracking and controlling train movements within the automatic signaling system of the Mumbai Division, as explained by Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR.

The AAWS system comprises two essential components: track equipment installed along the railway tracks and driving cab equipment integrated into the EMU rake. This dual-component system enforces specific speed limits based on signal aspects. For instance, when faced with a green or double yellow signal, the system restricts the train's speed to 80 km/h on the Harbour line and 105 km/h on the main line. If a train exceeds these speed limits, the system promptly alerts the motorman. If the motorman fails to respond within four seconds, automatic brakes are applied, bringing the train to a halt within 100 meters.

AAWS benefits

In cases where a yellow signal is encountered, the speed limit is set at 77.5 km/h, with a requirement to reduce speed to 38 km/h within 290 meters. The AAWS system maintains vigilance in this scenario, alerting the motorman if necessary.

In the case of a red signal, AAWS not only alerts the motorman but also automatically applies emergency brakes if the motorman does not respond within four seconds.

Furthermore, the system enforces emergency brakes if the train's speed limits are exceeded, with an automatic release once the speed is reduced. AAWS also swiftly reports any malfunctioning data to a centralized location for rapid fault identification and rectification.

To prevent Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD) cases, an additional SPAD counter is included in the Indication Panel near the Motorman's Desk, providing an extra layer of safety.

The introduction of AAWS underscores Central Railway's unwavering commitment to passenger safety and the modernization of its rail infrastructure. With this state-of-the-art signaling system now in place, commuters can expect a significantly safer and more efficient travel experience aboard Mumbai Division's EMU rakes.

Read Also Vande Bharat Update: Integral Coach Factory To Look After Production Of Sleeper Version Trains

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)