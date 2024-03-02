Mumbai: Cement Mixer Hits 2-Wheeler, 6-Year-Old Boy Killed In Dahisar

A six-year-old boy was killed in an accident at the Dahisar checkpoint on Western Express Highway on Friday. The victim, Nakul Gupta, was riding pillion with his mother Seema, 42, towards Kandivali when a cement mixer truck hit them from behind and ran over him. The driver of the truck, Harendra Mahto, 51, was arrested by the Dahisar police the same day, confirmed senior inspector Avinash Pawar.

Details of tragic incident

The child’s mother is a public relations officer at Sai Hospital in Kandivali East and a resident of Mira Road. On March 1, at 9.30am, she was riding to her workplace with her son. At the Dahisar checkpoint around 10.15am, the truck positioned itself behind her two-wheeler on the right side but suddenly swerved towards the left. On impact, Seema and Nakul fell. Despite her screams, the truck driver continued and crushed the child under the rear wheel.

With the help of passers-by, Seema took Nakul to Sai Hospital in an auto-rickshaw. He was admitted in the ICU but pronounced dead in the evening.

The police on duty at Dahisar checkpoint swiftly arrested Mahto, who is a resident of Majiwada village in Palghar. A case has been registered against him for rash and negligent driving.