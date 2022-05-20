Mumbai: CCTV helps GRP crack theft case at Virar station within 36-hours

The web of closed circuit cameras (CCTVs) installed at railway stations is proving its worth. The Government Railway Police cracked a case in less than 36 hours. On May 18, the team of GRP arrested two accused out of four who assaulted a fellow commuter on late night of May 15-16 at Virar station and mugged him of his belongings.

According to detailed statement released by the GRP; on the night of May 15, the victim boarded a Churchgate-Virar train from Andheri between 1.15am to 1.25am. He boarded the Luggage compartment positioned on the Churchgate-end. This was apparently the last train and the victim had left his office and was heading back home. The victim stated that there were other commuters too who were sitting in this Luggage compartment.

The train reached Virar station at around 2.30am on platform 3. The victim along with four other persons, who are allegedly the attackers of the victim, too deboarded at Virar. These four started chatting with the victim; while two went ahead and climbed the escalator on platforms 3-4, the victim was in between while the other two followed him.

The four then pushed the victim onto the escalator and started bashing him. They then snatched his cell phone and gold chain. “After the victim complained, we started checking the CCTV footages. We found that these four accused boarded from Marine Lines station,” said a GRP officer on condition of anonymity.

They found that these four were visiting Kamathipura and informers to GRP said that two of them were supposed to come to Charni Road station. On May 18, the two accused, both 19-year-olds, were arrested and taken to Vasai GRP station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 06:54 AM IST