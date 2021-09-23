e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:50 PM IST

Mumbai: CBI registers FIR against London firm for duping Bank of India of Rs 192 crore

Staff Reporter
Snehal Pailkar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against a London-based private company and its directors for allegedly duping Bank of India to the tune of Rs 192.48 crore (approximately). The complaint was filed by a senior manager of the international division of the bank in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). "The case was lodged against a London private company, its directors, Delhi residents and unknown public servants for causing an alleged loss of Rs 192.48 crore (approximately) to the bank," the CBI claimed in a statement on Thursday.

The accused private company was said to have been engaged in activities related to post production services in the entertainment and media industry. “It was alleged in the complaint that the said accused had cheated the Bank of India by submitting fabricated/inflated/bogus invoices without having any genuine business transactions for availing the loan funds and, thereafter, diverting the same," the CBI alleged.

Searches were conducted on Thursday at two locations in Delhi at the premises of the accused, which led to recovery of incriminating documents and articles. “We have registered a case under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act," said a CBI official.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:51 PM IST
