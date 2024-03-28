Mumbai: CBI Questions Gangster Prasad Pujari After Deportation From China; Reveals Meeting Kumar Pillai

ANI

Mumbai Crime Branch is questioning gangster Prasad Pujari alias Subhash Vitthal Pujari who was deported from China and brought to India. A Crime Branch official said that during interrogation of Pujari, it was revealed that he had visited Hong Kong twice before 2005 and met gangster Kumar Pillai. After this, in 2005, he went to Hong Kong on a student visa.

A police officer said that Prasad Pujari lived in Vikhroli and while playing cricket there, he met Kumar Pillai. Seeing Pillai's influence as a gangster, Pujari also got the urge to become a don. Pujari initially committed petty crimes and was also arrested. Due to working with Pillai, he went to meet him in Hong Kong and on Pillai's insistence, he went to Hong Kong on a student visa.

Prasad went to Shenzhen from Hong Kong and met a Chinese woman in a college there and married her. After marriage, Pujari has three children, a boy aged 15 years, a boy aged 9 years and a boy aged 4 months.

Pujari's Mobile Accessories Business To Criminal Activities

The world's largest mobile accessories business is based in Shenzhen, China and Pujari's wife lives in Shenzhen and her family has a mobile accessories business there in which Pujari used to assist.

Along with helping his wife in the family business, Pujari was also involved in criminal activities. During this time, he also built property worth 35 to 40 crores rupees in China. This property includes hotels and small shops.

Crime Branch officials said that apart from Kumar Pillai, Pujari also worked for gangsters Chhota Rajan and Ravi Pujari. Police officials said that the kind of help Pujari provided to Rajan is being investigated.

Capture Of Fugitive Prasad Pujari

According to police records, Pujari had been evading authorities since 2005 and was apprehended last year with the assistance of Interpol. Mumbai Police sources indicated that in March 2008, Prasad Pujari obtained a Temporary Residence Visa in China which lapsed in March 2012.

Pujari had initially traveled there on a student visa, which expired in May 2008.Notorious gangster Prasad Pujari, wanted for multiple counts of extortion, murder, and attempted murder in India, was apprehended by Chinese authorities in Hong Kong in August 2023. He was arrested on charges related to a fake passport after a tip-off from Interpol as he was preparing to board a flight from Hong Kong to Shenzhen.