 Mumbai: CBI case against CGST officer for demanding, accepting bribe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CBI case against CGST officer for demanding, accepting bribe

Mumbai: CBI case against CGST officer for demanding, accepting bribe

"The said CGST officer and the persons who accepted the bribe on behalf of the said officer escaped from the spot when the CBI had laid a trap."

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) superintendent and two other persons for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹1crore from the complainant for not arresting his friend in a case probed by the CGST.

According to the CBI, a complaint was received on April 20 from a Kandivali resident, against an officer of CGST office Dhirendra Kumar, Churchgate, alleging that Kumar demanded ₹1 crore and after negotiation, the matter was settled to ₹50 lakh, out of which the officer agreed to accept ₹25lakh on the same night and the remaining amount on next day.

Kumar had communicated these facts to the complainant through the mobile phone of his friend over a WhatsApp call

“The verification of the complaint revealed that the first instalment of ₹25 lakh was accepted by Kumar through an Antop Hill-based jeweller and his employee on April 21. However, the said CGST officer and the persons who accepted the bribe on behalf of the said officer escaped from the spot when the CBI had laid a trap,” said an agency official.

Read Also
Mumbai: CBI arrests three for taking bribe for recruitment
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Darshan Solanki suicide case: 'Won’t rely on IIT-B's internal report', Mumbai Police tells Court

Darshan Solanki suicide case: 'Won’t rely on IIT-B's internal report', Mumbai Police tells Court

Mumbai: Just 74 beneficiaries have taken intranasal Covid vaccine in last 7 days

Mumbai: Just 74 beneficiaries have taken intranasal Covid vaccine in last 7 days

Mumbai: Housing board warns citizens to beware of conmen during MHADA lottery draw

Mumbai: Housing board warns citizens to beware of conmen during MHADA lottery draw

Mumbai: Fin firm’s director held for duping 54 people of ₹2.77 crore

Mumbai: Fin firm’s director held for duping 54 people of ₹2.77 crore

Legal setback for NMMC as Bombay High Court blocks land reservation on CIDCO plots

Legal setback for NMMC as Bombay High Court blocks land reservation on CIDCO plots