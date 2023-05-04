Mumbai: CBI case against CGST officer for demanding, accepting bribe

Representational pic |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) superintendent and two other persons for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹1crore from the complainant for not arresting his friend in a case probed by the CGST.

According to the CBI, a complaint was received on April 20 from a Kandivali resident, against an officer of CGST office Dhirendra Kumar, Churchgate, alleging that Kumar demanded ₹1 crore and after negotiation, the matter was settled to ₹50 lakh, out of which the officer agreed to accept ₹25lakh on the same night and the remaining amount on next day.

Kumar had communicated these facts to the complainant through the mobile phone of his friend over a WhatsApp call

“The verification of the complaint revealed that the first instalment of ₹25 lakh was accepted by Kumar through an Antop Hill-based jeweller and his employee on April 21. However, the said CGST officer and the persons who accepted the bribe on behalf of the said officer escaped from the spot when the CBI had laid a trap,” said an agency official.

Read Also Mumbai: CBI arrests three for taking bribe for recruitment