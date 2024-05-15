 Mumbai: CBI Books Senior Central Railway Official In Corruption Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CBI Books Senior Central Railway Official In Corruption Case

Mumbai: CBI Books Senior Central Railway Official In Corruption Case

The CBI has launched an investigation against a chief material depot superintendent of Central Railway in a corruption case.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 02:00 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: CBI Books Senior Central Railway Official In Corruption Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The CBI has launched an investigation against a chief material depot superintendent of Central Railway in a corruption case. According to the CBI’s anti-corruption department, they had received source information alleging that one private person who is in the habit of regularly bribing railway officials in exchange for illicitly favouring nine private companies being represented by him.

“It has been learnt that Sanjay Athawale, chief depot material superintendent (CDMS), Bhusawal division, accepted the offer. The private person used to deliver undue advantage to Athawale as a reward for the dishonest performance of public duty in respect of materials delivered by two companies represented by him,” said a CBI official.

Read Also
Maharashtra: CBI Court Sentences EPFO Officials To 5 Years Imprisonment For Bribery In Nagpur
article-image

He added, “The undue advantage was in the form of cash deposits to the bank such as Rs7100 deposited by the private person on October 3, 2023. There are numerous other deposits to this bank account of a similar nature. The said acts on the part of Athawale and the private person and unknown others prima facie constitute offences punishable on charges of criminal conspiracy, accepting undue advantage by public servant and offence relating to bribing of public servant.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Vacuum In Bombay HC Order & State Guidelines Over Structural Stability

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Vacuum In Bombay HC Order & State Guidelines Over Structural Stability

Navi Mumbai: Local Congress Unit Asks NMMC To Conduct Structural Audit Of Hoardings Across City

Navi Mumbai: Local Congress Unit Asks NMMC To Conduct Structural Audit Of Hoardings Across City

Mumbai: BMC Issues Notice To DRM Of Central And Western Railway To Remove Oversized Hoardings

Mumbai: BMC Issues Notice To DRM Of Central And Western Railway To Remove Oversized Hoardings

Mumbai: CA Dupes Society Of ₹98.88 Lakh On Pretext Of Salary Release, Case Filed

Mumbai: CA Dupes Society Of ₹98.88 Lakh On Pretext Of Salary Release, Case Filed

Mumbai: 12 Booked Including Society Members and Their Friends In Abetment To Suicide Case Of...

Mumbai: 12 Booked Including Society Members and Their Friends In Abetment To Suicide Case Of...