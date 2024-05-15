Mumbai: CBI Books Senior Central Railway Official In Corruption Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The CBI has launched an investigation against a chief material depot superintendent of Central Railway in a corruption case. According to the CBI’s anti-corruption department, they had received source information alleging that one private person who is in the habit of regularly bribing railway officials in exchange for illicitly favouring nine private companies being represented by him.

“It has been learnt that Sanjay Athawale, chief depot material superintendent (CDMS), Bhusawal division, accepted the offer. The private person used to deliver undue advantage to Athawale as a reward for the dishonest performance of public duty in respect of materials delivered by two companies represented by him,” said a CBI official.

Read Also Maharashtra: CBI Court Sentences EPFO Officials To 5 Years Imprisonment For Bribery In Nagpur

He added, “The undue advantage was in the form of cash deposits to the bank such as Rs7100 deposited by the private person on October 3, 2023. There are numerous other deposits to this bank account of a similar nature. The said acts on the part of Athawale and the private person and unknown others prima facie constitute offences punishable on charges of criminal conspiracy, accepting undue advantage by public servant and offence relating to bribing of public servant.”