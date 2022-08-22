e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Chinese-built Superyacht seized by Customs at domestic cruise terminal

Chinese-built sailing catamaran yacht, RuiZi 11001 has been detained for checking by Mumbai customs at Domestic Cruise terminals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

On Monday, Chinese-built sailing catamaran yacht, RuiZi 11001 has been detained for checking by Mumbai customs at Domestic Cruise terminals.

According to sources, all foreign flag vessels are being inspected following high alert and seizure of yacht with AK-47 assault rifle in Raigad last week.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

