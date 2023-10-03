Mumbai: Case Registered Against I.N.D.I.A Bloc Leaders For Taking Out Rally On Gandhi Jayanti

Photo courtesy: X

A case has been registered against I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders at Azad Maidan police station for taking out a protest rally in South Mumbai on Monday. The case has been registered against senior leaders like Varsha Gaikwad, Charanjit Singh Sapra,Sanjay Nirupam, Aslam Shaikh for wrongful restraint and unlawful assembly.

According to the information received from the police, the leaders of I.N.D.I.A bloc were going to walk on foot from Metro Cinema to Gandhi Statue, Mantralaya on the day of Gandhi Jayanti. The police had not given any permission for this foot march. A police officer said that as per the order of the High Court, there is no permission to take out a morcha anywhere in South Mumbai, due to which permission was not given. Only Azad Maidan has been given space to hold the protest.

March from Metro Cinema to Gandhi statue

Despite not getting permission from the police, on Monday the leaders of I.N.D.I.A bloc took out a march from Metro Cinema to Gandhi statue. Azad Maidan Police has registered an FIR against the leaders involved in this front.

“A case has been registered against MLA Varsha Gaikwad, Prakash Reddy, MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, former Member of Parliament, Sanjay Nirupam, Charan Singh Sapra, Rakhi Jadhav, INC leader Husain Dalwai, Preeti Menon, Aslam Shaikh and other 400 workers," said the police officer. A police officer said that in this case, notices will soon be issued to the leaders whose names are mentioned in the FIR under CrPC Act 41A.

Read Also Mumbai News: Central Railway Inaugurates Waste Management Plant on Gandhi Jayanti

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)