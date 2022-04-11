Mumbai: Case against Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane transferred to RCF police station

The offence registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and his brother and former MP Nilesh for allegedly linking NCP chief Sharad Pawar with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been transferred to RCF police station. The offence was earlier registered with Azad Maidan police after it was surfaced that at the time of giving the alleged speech, Nilesh was in the jurisdiction of RCF police station.

A NCP worker Shreenivas alias Suraj Chavhan, 36 claimed that Nilesh had defamed Pawar by linking him with Dawood.

Similarly, his brother Nitesh, addressing a rally at Azad Maidan on March 9, questioned Pawar for not seeking resignation of Nawab Malik saying that since Malik was a Muslim he was not asked to resign. However, former home minister Anil Deshmukh was asked to step down as he was Maratha. Through these remarks, Nitesh tried to create disharmony between different two religions, Chavhan had alleged.

Chavhan had also submitted the video clips where both Nilesh and Nitesh were purportedly seen making the remarks.

Based on his complaint, an offence under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153 (giving provocative speech with intent to cause riot) 153-A(promoting enmity between different groups on basis of religion) under the Indian Penal Code along with defamation charges were registered against Nilesh and Nitesh.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 06:50 AM IST