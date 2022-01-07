e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Mumbai: Case against BJP's Jiten Gajaria over objectionable posts on Uddhav Thackeray's wife, Sharad Pawar

Pune police on the way to Mumbai to arrest him
FPJ Web Desk
Rashmi Thackeray, (L) | PTI

A case has been registered against Jiten Gajaria from BJP social media cell for allegedly posting objectionable content against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, news agency ANI reported.

The Pune police are on the way to Mumbai to arrest him.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:00 PM IST
