Mumbai: Candlelight Concert Series Arrives In India For The First Time

Candlelight Concerts, the globally acclaimed series of intimate multi-sensory live musical experiences, is all set to captivate India with the first performances in the country, happening in Mumbai, New Delhi and Faridabad from June 2024. Produced by Live Your City, a brand under the American company Fever Labs Inc., the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts aimed at democratizing access to classical music by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music performances in an intimate setting illuminated by thousands of candles.

The concert’s line-up starts in June across Mumbai and Delhi and will travel to Faridabad in July. It is a captivating blend of classical and contemporary music to cater to diverse musical preferences. Grand Hyatt Mumbai will host the India premiere with ‘Best Movie Soundtracks’ on June 2. Music connoisseurs who miss the premiere will have another opportunity to experience the soundtracks on July 13 and August 4. The Four Seasons in Mumbai will resonate with the anthems of Coldplay played by a local string quartet on June 15, July 19, and August 17.

Delhi's audiences can look forward to a classic musical journey with the elegance of ‘From Mozart to Chopin’ at the SRCPA on June 14, July 12, and August 9. The same venue will reverberate to ‘Best Movie Soundtracks’ on June 28, July 26, and August 23, while Le Meridien will come alive with the vibrant energy of Coldplay's iconic hits reinterpreted with classical instruments on June 16, July 6, and August 16. These Candlelight Concert programs will also reach the Radisson Blu Hotel in Faridabad from July 5.

Rachid Elameri, Regional General Manager of MENA, APAC & India, LIVE YOUR CITY, said, “We are thrilled to see outstanding places in India being transformed by our renowned candlelit setting. Candlelight concerts's mission is to democratize access to classical music while working with unique spaces that are part of each city's cultural heritage, giving visibility to talented local artists, and bringing a wide variety of programs to attend local audiences' expectations and meet all tastes. We believe that the Candlelight Concerts will resonate deeply with Indian audiences, who have a rich appreciation for art, culture, and music”.

Dietmar Kielnhofer, General Manager and Area Vice President, Hyatt West India, said, “We are deeply honored to showcase the globally renowned Candlelight Concert Series and host its premiere performance in India at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai. Our commitment to creating exceptional and memorable experiences for our guests is reflected in every detail of these enchanting concerts. The ambiance of thousands of candles combined with mesmerizing music will provide an unforgettable evening for our guests. We are excited to be at the forefront of this cultural journey, making classical music accessible and engaging for a new generation of enthusiasts.”

The Candlelight concept is particularly renowned for taking classical concerts beyond opera houses and concert halls and into venues that are part of each city's cultural scene. Candlelight concerts of varying scales have been hosted in all kinds of idyllic locations, spanning from modern rooftops with great views to iconic cathedrals, palaces, libraries, gardens and more. Amongst the most iconic of these locations have been the Atomium in Belgium, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, among others. This is the first time that these unique experiences are being held in India.