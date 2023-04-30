 Mumbai: Byculla women's jail inmates listen to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Byculla women's jail inmates listen to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Mumbai: Byculla women's jail inmates listen to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Jail official says PM Modi’s words will motivate the inmates to live a normal and happy life

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' completed 100 episodes on Sunday.

During the show, he said that like Vijayadashmi, his show, Mann ki Baat, has also become an occasion to celebrate India's goodness, optimism and positivity. As to spread the same amongst inmates of Byculla Women's Jail, the prison authorities had arranged its broadcast inside the jail premises.

"Motivating words by our PM"

Mann ki Baat, aired first in October 2014, talks about various topics including change, youth, environment, cultural heritage, science, Yoga, women-led initiatives, etc. “We want the inmates to get a boost of positivity too. Even if they are in jail, they will someday get out in the world, and lead a normal, happy life. For the same, motivating words by our PM, will do good for them,” said a jail official.

Mumbai BPJ president Ashish Shelar said that the unit had made arrangements at 5,000 places across the city for people to listen to the 100th broadcast of the Modi.

BJP (MLC) Niranjan Davkhare with inmates

While BJP (MLC) Niranjan Davkhare took the lead to bring the TV show to jail inmates in Thane prison, state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha appeared at Byculla Jail where he sat with the inmates and watched the show.

“On the occasion of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat by our Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I had the opportunity to be with inmates of Byculla prison along with the staff. We strongly believe that they will lead a remarkable life upon being released in due course,” Lodha wrote on his Twitter handle.

Read Also
Bhopal: PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' helped India to fight against COVID-19, says Mangubhai Patel
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Byculla women's jail inmates listen to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Mumbai: Byculla women's jail inmates listen to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Mumbai: CBI initiates probe into ₹62 crore bank fraud by private company

Mumbai: CBI initiates probe into ₹62 crore bank fraud by private company

Over 40,000 traffic rule violations reported on Mumbai-Pune expressway in 5 months, over 6,000...

Over 40,000 traffic rule violations reported on Mumbai-Pune expressway in 5 months, over 6,000...

Maha CM Eknath Shinde visits Bhiwandi building collapse site, meets victims in hospital; also...

Maha CM Eknath Shinde visits Bhiwandi building collapse site, meets victims in hospital; also...

Mumbai: BEST to conduct CPR training drive for its drivers and conductors

Mumbai: BEST to conduct CPR training drive for its drivers and conductors