Mumbai: Byculla women's jail inmates listen to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' completed 100 episodes on Sunday.

During the show, he said that like Vijayadashmi, his show, Mann ki Baat, has also become an occasion to celebrate India's goodness, optimism and positivity. As to spread the same amongst inmates of Byculla Women's Jail, the prison authorities had arranged its broadcast inside the jail premises.

"Motivating words by our PM"

Mann ki Baat, aired first in October 2014, talks about various topics including change, youth, environment, cultural heritage, science, Yoga, women-led initiatives, etc. “We want the inmates to get a boost of positivity too. Even if they are in jail, they will someday get out in the world, and lead a normal, happy life. For the same, motivating words by our PM, will do good for them,” said a jail official.

Mumbai BPJ president Ashish Shelar said that the unit had made arrangements at 5,000 places across the city for people to listen to the 100th broadcast of the Modi.

BJP (MLC) Niranjan Davkhare with inmates

While BJP (MLC) Niranjan Davkhare took the lead to bring the TV show to jail inmates in Thane prison, state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha appeared at Byculla Jail where he sat with the inmates and watched the show.

“On the occasion of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat by our Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I had the opportunity to be with inmates of Byculla prison along with the staff. We strongly believe that they will lead a remarkable life upon being released in due course,” Lodha wrote on his Twitter handle.