Mumbai: ‘Buying home has become a curse’, say private homebuyers of Patra Chawl redevelopment project

Mumbai: 'Buying home has become a curse', say homebuyers of Ekta Tripolis

MUMBAI: The cry of 531 homebuyers of Ekta Tripolis is falling on deaf ears. Despite having paid 90 per cent of the flat cost in a saleable part of Goregaon’s Patra Chawl redevelopment project, they said possession date is nowhere near. The occupancy certificate (OC) of this private property is stuck amid controversy.

The Free Press Journal has previously reported about another saleable component of the Patra Chawl project, Kalpataru, where homebuyers are similarly affected and seeking help.

Sanjay Shahani, 43, who bought a 3BHK flat on the second floor of the C-wing in Ekta Tripolis in 2018 was not aware of the ongoing controversy. He claimed that he was rather assured of possession in 2021 as per the agreement of sale. He said, “I purchased the house for Rs 2.7 crore and have paid 90 per cent of the consideration amount. However, now the builder is unable to get OC; moreover he is carrying out changes in the project plan without informing homebuyers.”

Shahani said he was promised that his flat will have a swimming pool view but a high wall has been built blocking it. He said he has changed three jobs in the last one year, and owing to the pandemic his family has been facing severe hardships with him as the only earning member. “Buying a home has become a curse for us,” he said.

Similarly, Deepak Malik, who bought a flat in 2017, was assured of fit-out possession in 2018. “It cost me Rs 2.1 crore, on which I took a home loan of Rs 1.5 crore. I am paying Rs 1.05 lakh as EMI, besides I am paying Rs 20,000 as rent. Almost 50-70 per cent of my salary is spent on this. It is really sad that the government mechanism has stopped working,” he said.

Malik said the issue is between MHADA and the previous developer, but buyers are suffering, adding that some concession on EMI should be given considering it as a special case.

The Ekta Tripolis project comprises 612 flats in A, B and C wings of 36 storeys each. Another homebuyer Veronica Puri had purchased her flat in 2011 and was promised possession in 2017. “I bought it as my children's school was very close by. However, now they have completed their school and have gone to college. We are salaried people. The delay in possession has added to our hardships,” she said, adding that the state government should think about buyers, too.

Homebuyers Amey Joshi and Devang Shah are facing similar problems. They together voiced that they are feeling helpless as no one is talking about their grievances except the original tenants of the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. “We don’t see light at the end of the tunnel. Bearing expenses in a city like Mumbai is not easy. Our salary is getting over in paying rent and EMIs,” they said.

Ekta Group developer Ashok Mohanani was unavailable for comment.