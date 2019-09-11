Mumbai businessman rapes and leaves ex-employee in brothel when asked for pending dues

A 27-year-old Goregaon (west) businessman who runs catering business arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly raping his ex-employee and leaving her in brothel. The employee is now out of the trap and kept in a shelter home in Kandivli, as she has no relatives in Mumbai. Police arrested the accused on September 5.

According to Hindustan Times report, the employee had resigned from the accused company earlier. However, when the employee asked him for the pending dues, the accused asked her to meet at Andheri metro station on September 2. The employee went there expecting the dues to be cleared. However, an unexpected incident took place.

The accused took her to a beach and offered some drink. She consumed the drink, after which she began feeling dizzy. On the very next day, September 3, the accused took her to a room in Nagpada and raped her while she was intoxicated. A police official told to Hindustan Times.

The next morning, the survivor found herself in a brothel in Kamathipura. She managed to flee from there. She then approached police officials at Nagpada police station and filed a complaint against the accused. The police then arrested the accused. The accused has been charged for rape and abuse. According to the report, the police also arrested a 45-year-old woman who allegedly lent a room to the accused for raping the survivor for Rs 200.