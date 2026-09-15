Mumbai Bus Accident: BEST Employee Among 2 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Private Car In Goregaon

Two people, including a BEST employee were injured after a Mateshwari-operated BEST bus and a private car collided near the Oberoi Mall signal in Goregaon on Monday evening.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 5 pm on Sep 14 when the BEST bus, bearing fleet number 7640 and registration number MH-01-DR-4295, was travelling from Dindoshi Depot towards Bhayandar Station East.

As the bus was turning right near the signal under the flyover in front of Oberoi Mall, a private car bearing registration number MH-47-BP-6483 allegedly hit the right rear side of the bus and subsequently collided with a Metro pillar.

Two suffer head injuries

Two people suffered head injuries and were rushed to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East for treatment.

The injured were identified as Rajendra Muralidhar Sonawane, 58, an employee of the BEST Engineering Department at Dindoshi Depot, and passenger Mangesh Ramchandra Modalekar, 57.

According to reports, Sonawane suffered a head injury that required three stitches, while Modalekar sustained injuries to his head and chin that required six stitches.

Officials arrange hospital treatment

Following the accident, Mateshwari Accident Inspector Kulkarni and BEST Accident Special Inspector Nawale arranged for the two injured people to be taken to the hospital.

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On the instructions of Vanrai Police, the bus involved in the accident was taken to Vanrai Police Station with the help of a BEST towing vehicle.

Case registered against bus driver

According to reports, a case was registered against the bus driver following a complaint by the driver of the private car. The case was registered under TAR-478/2026.

The two injured people were discharged after treatment at Trauma Care Hospital, according to the latest reports. Further details are awaited.

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