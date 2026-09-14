Ganeshotsav 2026: BEST To Run Additional Night Buses Across Mumbai From Sept 14 To 24; Check Details |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking will operate additional buses at night during Ganeshotsav 2026 to cater to the expected rush of devotees and tourists visiting prominent Ganesh pandals across the city.

The additional services will be available from September 14 to September 24, covering the 10-day festival period leading up to Anant Chaturdashi on September 25. BEST said the move has been planned to meet the increased demand for public transport, particularly during night hours when devotees are expected to visit major public Ganpati mandals.

Details On Additional Bus Services

The additional buses will operate on routes connecting Colaba and north-western parts of Mumbai, passing through key festival hubs including Girgaon, Lalbaug, Parel and Dadar. The services will be operated on routes E-8, E-21, E-25, E-42, E-44, 51, 64, 66 and 69, according to BEST.

The transport undertaking said regular bus services are generally sufficient during the daytime. However, the number of devotees visiting public Ganpati pandals increases substantially after the immersion of Gauri-Ganpati idols, creating a greater requirement for public transport at night.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has entered the festive spirit with Ganeshotsav 2026 beginning on Monday. Millions of devotees have welcomed Lord Ganesha into homes, housing societies and public pandals across the city. Several prominent Ganesh mandals have also made arrangements for 24x7 live darshan, allowing devotees unable to visit the pandals in person to seek blessings from home.

With large crowds expected at major Ganpati mandals over the coming days, BEST's additional night services are aimed at providing devotees with greater connectivity while reducing dependence on private vehicles. The 10-day festival will culminate with the grand immersion processions on September 25, when lakhs of devotees are expected to take part in visarjan celebrations across Mumbai.

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