Mumbai: Burdened With Extra Caste Survey Work; BMC Engineers' Union Writes To Commissioner Chahal

BMC | File pic

BMC engineers have been deployed for a survey of Marathas and open caste members in Mumbai. This extra work has spread uneasiness among the BMC engineers' fraternity. BMC engineers say that there are around 700 posts lying vacant while the existing engineers are overburdened with work instead of filling up the vacancies. To add to the woes, they have been told to do the survey also.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Engineers Union has opposed this work and written a letter to BMC Commissioner Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal to withdraw the circular.

Contents of the letter

According to their letter, Engineers of different departments of BMC, Hospitals, Central agencies have been directed to survey Marathas and open category in Mumbai. Supervisor, Sub engineer and junior engineers have to visit and conduct a survey. According to Sainath Rajadhyaksha, Executive Chairman of Brihanmumbai Municipal Engineers Union, "It is not the work of engineers to conduct a survey as it is not technical or challenging. Engineers are appointed to do technical work for the BMC. "

According to the Union, engineers' responsibility is to monitor different engineering works and their quality. If they engage in survey work they will not be able to concentrate on the major works assigned to them by the BMC.