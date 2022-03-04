Mumbai: Bulli Bai case woman accused denied bail

A sessions court has rejected the bail application of 19-year-old Shweta Singh accused in the Bulli Bai hate app case in which Muslim women were ‘auctioned’ online in early January.

Her bail plea was rejected the same month by a Bandra magistrate court. She had then approached the sessions court for bail.

Recently, the same court had also denied bail to her co-accused Vishal Jha, a 21-year-old engineering student.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:43 PM IST