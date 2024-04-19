Mumbai: Building Partially Collapses In Fort Area; 3 Suffer Minor Injuries

Mumbai: Three people were injured after a parapet of a building collapsed in the Fort area on Friday afternoon. One of the injured was discharged after receiving treatment in a private hospital.

While the condition of the other two injured persons was reported to be stable, they refused hospitalisation.

As per the civic officials, the parapet of the terrace of the ground plus the upper two-floor structure located on MG Road near Bombay High Court collapsed at around 12.52 pm on Friday. Since the building was dilapidated, it was vacated and undergoing demolition at the time of the incident, said civic sources.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai police personnel, 108 Ambulance services, and the local BMC ward staff immediately rushed to the spot. The area was temporarily cordoned off and the injured were taken to Bombay hospital.

The BMC said that one of the injured, identified as Sanjay Singh (48 years), was discharged after treatment. The other two injured people refused hospitalisation.