 Mumbai: Building Partially Collapses In Fort Area; 3 Suffer Minor Injuries
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Building Partially Collapses In Fort Area; 3 Suffer Minor Injuries

Mumbai: Building Partially Collapses In Fort Area; 3 Suffer Minor Injuries

As per the civic officials, the parapet of the terrace of the ground plus the upper two-floor structure located on MG Road near Bombay High Court collapsed at around 12.52 pm on Friday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Three people were injured after a parapet of a building collapsed in the Fort area on Friday afternoon. One of the injured was discharged after receiving treatment in a private hospital.

While the condition of the other two injured persons was reported to be stable, they refused hospitalisation. 

As per the civic officials, the parapet of the terrace of the ground plus the upper two-floor structure located on MG Road near Bombay High Court collapsed at around 12.52 pm on Friday. Since the building was dilapidated, it was vacated and undergoing demolition at the time of the incident, said civic sources.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai police personnel, 108 Ambulance services, and the local BMC ward staff immediately rushed to the spot. The area was temporarily cordoned off and the injured were taken to Bombay hospital.

The BMC said that one of the injured, identified as Sanjay Singh (48 years), was discharged after treatment. The other two injured people refused hospitalisation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: On Ambedkar Jayanti, Man Sacked For Caste

Mumbai News: On Ambedkar Jayanti, Man Sacked For Caste

Mumbai: Cipla Faces ₹1.83 Crore GST Penalty For Inadmissible Transitional Credit Claim

Mumbai: Cipla Faces ₹1.83 Crore GST Penalty For Inadmissible Transitional Credit Claim

Thane: Teachers' Body Moves HC Against Poll Duty 'Diktat'

Thane: Teachers' Body Moves HC Against Poll Duty 'Diktat'

DHFL-Yes Bank Case: Pune-Based Builder Seeks Medical Reassessment, Says Discharge Would Worsen...

DHFL-Yes Bank Case: Pune-Based Builder Seeks Medical Reassessment, Says Discharge Would Worsen...

Cox And Kings Case: Romi Bhagat Seeks Bail, Says Plaint Filed After 4 Years

Cox And Kings Case: Romi Bhagat Seeks Bail, Says Plaint Filed After 4 Years