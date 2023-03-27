Mumbai: Builders Wadhwa Group and Sai Consultancy booked for cheating

Mumbai: Wadhwa Group and Sai Consultancy booked for cheating | Unsplash

Builders Wadhwa Group and Sai Consultancy have landed in a soup as a cheating case was registered against them at the DN Nagar police on Saturday by a retired professional who alleged that a flat that he bought from them was sold and occupied by another home buyer.

Complainant paid two crores since November 2011

According to the police, the 61-year-old complainant Ajitkumar Hegde alleged that he had paid the builders over two crores since November 2011 to buy a flat in the posh project named ‘The Nest’. The building construction was delayed for a long time and was finally completed in December 2022, when Hegde visited the building, he was told that the flat he had bought had been sold and occupied by another buyer.

Builders kept passing blame to other party

He approached both the builders but they kept passing the blame to the other party. Hegde told the police that both the builders separately also tried to threaten him to let go of the matter.

The complaint named Jayesh Tanna, Deep Tanna, Vinod Tanna from Sai Group, while from Wadhwa group he named Naveen Makhija, Manojar Chhabria and Sanjay Chhabria as the accused.

The DN Nagar police said all the accused have been booked for cheating and assault as well as under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Ownership of Flats Act. “We have collected all relevant documents and are looking at verifying claims made by both parties, the investigation is underway,” said a police official.

