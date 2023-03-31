Mumbai: Builder Mahapara, his 6 bouncers held for assaulting flat buyer | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Tilak Nagar police have arrested builder Hemendra Mahapara and his six bouncers for allegedly assaulting a flat buyer on Wednesday.

The flat buyer, Rajeev Verma, was attacked by the accused owing to some civil dispute and injured him seriously. The builder and the bouncers were arrested by the Tilak Nagar police in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Dispute over occupancy certificate

According to Verma, the incident took place near a bank opposite Tilak Nagar police station in Chembur, however, surprisingly it took 26 minutes for the police to reach the crime scene. Verma along with his family members had gone to his newly redeveloped flat at 'Krupa Elite' which is situated opposite the Tilak Nagar police to perform Pooja, but he was stopped by the builder.

Arihant developers carried out the redevelopment of the building and Hemendra Mahapara is its proprietor. According to the police, the dispute between Mahapara and Verma began over the occupancy certificate (OC) of the building. Verma claimed that the building does not have an OC and that even though he has paid full payment, the builder is demanding ₹1.25 crore more from him.

Bouncers assaulted him and family members

On Wednesday, when Verma and his kin entered the flat, the builder's bouncers assaulted Verma and his family members with sticks and sharp weapons. The Tilak Nagar police have booked Mahapara and other under the IPC sections of rioting, attempt to murder, and assault.

Mahapara is the same builder who was arrested for the Sargam Society building fire in Tilak Nagar in 2019, in which five persons were killed. Mahapara who was released from jail in 2021, was accused of several illegalities, including an inadequate fire-fighting system.