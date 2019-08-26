Mumbai: Builder held for Bhiwandi crash

Thane: The Shantinagar police arrested the builder of the Bhiwandi building that collapsed on early Saturday morning. The land owner is absconding after the arrest of the builder. Two people were killed and five injured in the building collapse. Police has registered a case under section 304(A), 338, 34 of IPC.

The builder has been identified as Munnawar Ahmad Hussain Ansari (39) who has been produced before the court and been remanded to three days of police custody.

Sadique Sayyed who is a resident of Piranipada in Bhiwandi said, "the builder had constructed only six columns of the building in 2009 and had not made any floor due to some permission issue.

Later, local residents dumped garbage in the building place where six columns had been constructed. The entire building collapsed as the earlier six columns of the building’s internal foundation was weak and due to rats digging inside the column."

In 2013, the builder constructed extra four to six new columns of the building and within a year he had constructed the four-floor storied building and sold all 22 flats. The residents had got possession of their flats in 2014, said Sayyed.

Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation (BNMC) officials said that the inferior quality of material which had used by builder. The building collapsed due to substandard materials.

Commissioner Ashok Rankhambh, BNMC said,"We will check the building appropriate documents and we will take strict action if any civic person found guilty in the building constructed matters".

The following incident :-

Aleast two persons were killed and five others sustained injuries after a four storey building collapsed in Pirani Pada area of Bhiwandi early on Saturday, barely an hour after it was evacuated as cracks were seen in it, an official said.

The building collapsed incident happened at around 1.30 am. The tragedy could have been much worse had the families residing the residential complex not been moved out in time after cracks were incident occurred spotted in it late Friday night, the official said.