Mumbai: Builder Duo Arrested For Cheating Businessman Of ₹8.55 Crore By Reselling Flats | Representational Image

Mumbai: A builder duo has been arrested for allegedly cheating a businessman and his father of several crores by reselling the flats purchased by the latter. The accused Junaid Rindani and Asif Rindani are partners in Imara Properties Ventures, said the Pydhonie police. The complainant, Jujar Anguthiwala, has also filed multiple petitions with the Bombay High Court.

Anguthiwala, 36, a well-known businessman in the imitation jewellery industry, said that since 2010, they have been running their business from a shop, located in Amina Mansion, owned by the accused. In 2013, the Anguthiwala family entered into a deal with the accused, finalising purchase of several flats in a proposed building in Agripada.

Anguthiwala alleges that they paid over Rs8.55 crore for eight flats, with the understanding that the property would be ready within two-three years. Gradually, they discovered that their flats had been resold, said the complaint, adding that Anguthiwala holds registered property agreements.

He further alleged that the accused forged his signature on several sale deeds and that they sold multiple flats to various buyers. Additionally, Anguthiwala claimed that Rindani threatened to evict him from his shop. The duo has been remanded to police custody of the accused till September 9.