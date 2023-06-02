Mumbai broke electricity consumption record at 3,909 MW on May 31 despite normal mercury levels

Picture for representation | File

Mumbai on Wednesday (May 3) consumed the highest electricity till date at 3,909 Mega Watt (MW), despite the mercury levels not being above normal. The power drawn on Wednesday was almost 100 MW short of 4 Giga Watt (GW).

“On Wednesday, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited’s (AEML) peak network demand was at 2,082 MW, which is highest till date,” said an official from AEML.

Power Distribution Among AEML, BEST, and Tata Power Limited

The balance power demand of 1,827 MW was supplied between Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) and Tata Power Limited.

The power demand of 3,909 MW is without taking into account the areas where Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) supplies power. Within the Greater Mumbai limits, MSEDCL supplies electricity to the areas of Powai, Bhandup, Mulund, Nahur, among others.

Moderate Temperature Levels Recorded

On Wednesday, the Colaba as well as Santacruz bureaus of the India Meteorological Department recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degree Celsius. On March 12, the mercury level had soared to 39.4 degree Celsius.

The previous peak power demand drawn was in May 2022 at 3,850 MW. In April this year, the demand had crossed 3,600 MW.

Impact on Power Distribution Companies

Power experts state that the spike in demand for electricity is due to people utilising cooling systems for more hours than usual and the demand may hover around similar levels.

Such an increase in power demand triggers electricity distribution companies to draw load from the grid via signing short and medium term power purchase agreements.