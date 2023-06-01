Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts sunny sky and humid conditions in the city for next 2 days; AQI satisfactory at 64 | File

The summer vacation might be ending on calendars but the heat seems to not go away until the next two days, with clear sky and humidity predicted in the city by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Mumbaikars who might be eagerly waiting for rains need to wait a little more as the weather services predict sunny and humid conditions in the city during initial days of June.

On Thursday, residents in Mumbai woke up to a temperature of 30.8oC with humidity at 71%. Furthermore, IMD in its forecast for the city said that until Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 36oC & 28oC respectively.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 64.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Powai: 67 Satisfactory

Borivali: 72 Satisfactory

Kurla: 126 Moderate

Colaba: 127 Moderate

BKC: 146 Moderate