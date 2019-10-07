Mumbai: Boy killed, four injured by speeding bus

Aurangabad: A 17-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured after being hit by a private bus of a local company here early on Sunday, police said.

The victim, Aniket Kalavane, was walking towards a temple along with four youths when the mishap occurred, police said.“Aniket and the four youths were walking towards a temple in Karnapura area to pay obeisance to the deity there.

When they reached the Seven Hill Bridge area around 4 am, a speeding bus, deployed to ferry workers of a company, hit all of them,” a police official said.

Aniket and his friend Sudarshan (17) suffered severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital. Doctors declared Aniket dead, he said. Sudarshan is in a critical condition, while three others, who had suffered minor injuries, were discharged from the hospital, the official said.

“The driver of the bus has been taken into custody and investigation into the case is on,” police sub-inspector Raosaheb Muley said.