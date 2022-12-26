Mumbai: Boundary wall of residential building cracks

Mumbai: A crack was noticed on the boundary wall of the Embassy Apartments and road across to it at Bhakti Park, Wadala on Sunday. The officials of M-West ward visited the spot and precautionary measures have been taken by the geologist, said the senior civic official.

Advocate Abha Singh, a resident of the Embassy Apartments' B wing said, “The incident is the result of unlimited permission for constructions given by the BMC in Wadala. In violation of norms, more basements are being dug due to which the foundation of neighbouring old buildings are getting weak. This is endangering the lives of many. A new construction of a tower is going on in front of the building," said Singh.

Raising the issue on social media, she tweeted, “Four years back, when the basement of Dosti Builder at Wadala collapsed, I had filed a PIL in the Bombay high court. As the case remains pending, the boundary of my own flat at Wadala and the adjacent road has started sinking due to a massive basement being constructed right in front.

BMC Assistant Commissioner (M-West) Vishwas Mote said, “Precautionary measures are being taken by the geologist there. Will be able to share the details tomorrow (Monday),” he said.