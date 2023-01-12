Mumbai: Bomb threat to Dhirubhai Ambani School

Website

Mumbai: Dhirubhai Ambani International School at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) received bomb threats on Tuesday between 4pm and 4.30pm. The caller, who identified himself as Vikram Singh from Gujarat, warned against a time-bomb purportedly planted in the school.

The police said the call was received twice on the landline. In one of the calls, the suspect said that he wants to be famous on social media and after this call when the police arrest him, industrialist Mukesh Ambani will know him. The school is run by the industrialist’s wife Nita Ambani.

The school’s chief officer in the security department told the police in her complaint that the call came after the school hours so the landline number was diverted to the administrative officer’s number. This system ensures that no call goes unanswered after the school closes.

The first call on Tuesday came at 4pm and then at 4.30pm. The caller also gave the mobile number of his wife and also sent a photo of his Aadhaar card and PAN card to the WhatsApp number of the chief security officer.

The information about the threat was immediately given to all officials and security of the school while also contacting the police, who, along with the bomb squad, searched the entire school but nothing suspicious was found. Thereafter, a complaint was made at the BKC police station under sections 505(1)(B) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in October, a threat call was received at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, in which an unknown caller threatened to blow up the hospital and kill the Ambani family.