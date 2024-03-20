Mumbai: BMC's Ward M Residents Left Disillusioned As Dispensary Remains Closed Despite Inauguration

The Municipal Corporation's ward M East finds itself embroiled in controversy as residents eagerly anticipate the opening of the long-awaited dispensary in Kamla Raman Nagar. Despite a recent inauguration ceremony, the facility remains closed to the public, leaving locals disillusioned and questioning the legitimacy of the event.

Dispensary remains closed, 2 weeks after inauguration

Two weeks have passed since the dispensary's inauguration on Women's Day (8th March), yet it stands shuttered, denying citizens access to essential healthcare services. What's more concerning is the dubious nature of the ceremony itself. According to reports, the event lacked any official presence, with no municipal officers in attendance to mark the occasion.

The inauguration plaque credits local MP Abu Asim Aazmi, along with several municipal officials, Sanjay Kurhade, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Devidas Kshirsagar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner- Zone 5 and Alka Sasane, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of M/E Ward for inaugurating the dispensary. However, upon cross-checking with the mentioned officers, their denial of participation raises serious doubts about the authenticity of the ceremony.

Sanjay Kurhade, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, expressed his concern, stating that the dispensary is not operational and that the ceremony was hastily organized under pressure from local politicians. He assured that an inquiry into the matter would be conducted promptly. Kurhade revealed that although local doctors from nearby clinics were present, no BMC representative attended the event.

Shaikh Fayyaz Alam, Founder of the Govandi Citizen Welfare Forum, highlighted the residents' frustrations, noting promises of operational readiness within two months. Alam criticized the clandestine inauguration, pointing out the presence of Samajwadi Party flags and banners, creating confusion over the entity responsible for the dispensary's construction.

Silence of municipal authorities

Moreover, Alam lamented the silence of municipal authorities in addressing the issue, despite evidence of wrongdoing. He questioned the lack of concrete action against political parties involved in the affair, emphasizing the urgent need for accountability.

Need for the dispensary

The significance of the dispensary cannot be overstated, especially given the high prevalence of infections and allergies in the area, attributed to its proximity to a dumping ground. The delay in its opening exacerbates the healthcare woes of the community, underscoring the urgent need for swift resolution.

As residents continue to wait for the dispensary's doors to open, they remain hopeful that municipal authorities will prioritize their well-being and address the discrepancies surrounding its inauguration. In the meantime, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on BMC's ward M East, where basic necessities remain elusive amidst bureaucratic missteps.