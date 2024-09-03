Mumbai: BMC's Nominal Fees For Shivaji Park In Dadar Under Review Amid Urgent Call For Policy Update

Shivaji Park in Dadar (East) | BL Soni - FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC charges only a nominal fee of Rs. 250 per day and requires a deposit of Rs. 20,000 for hosting public meetings and cultural events at Shivaji Park in Dadar (East). Although the BMC decided in 2016 to formulate a policy for increasing these rental fees, the Civic Estate Department has yet to submit the necessary proposal.

This matter was recently brought to attention by the G North Ward through a letter sent last month, highlighting the urgent need for a review and update of the existing fee structure.

Shivaji Park is a large 28-acre open space that attracts sports enthusiasts, joggers, and visitors. Its central location makes it a popular venue for politicians to hold rallies and public meetings, as well as for cultural and social events. The park has often been in news for the Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra rally.

In 2009, the BMC imposed a restriction limiting the use of Shivaji Park to just 45 days annually. Despite this, the BMC has not increased the fees charged to event organisers. According to a civic official, "A few years back, the estate department had informed the local ward office about a policy under discussion for revising the fees for Shivaji Park, but no further action has been taken."

"The park is often dug up to set up stages, install large screens, and arrange chairs for attendees. After the event concludes, the organisers remove all equipment and materials. Although political parties and organisers of religious and cultural events carry out temporary repairs, the park still suffers damage. If the fees are increased the funds can be used for proper repairs and maintenance," said a civic official.

The G North Ward has issued a reminder to the Estate Department, urging them to develop a suitable policy for the proposed fee increase. "This step is crucial for ensuring the effective management and maintenance of this important public space," said an official. (FPJ has a copy of the letter.)