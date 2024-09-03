Mumbai: BMC To Launch Comprehensive Rabies Vaccination Campaign Across City; Check Details | FP Photo

Mumbai: As a step towards making Mumbai rabies-free, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be initiating a mass rabies vaccination campaign across the city starting from September 28. The initiative aims to tackle the deadly disease caused by dog bites and forms a crucial part of the broader National Action Plan for Rabies Elimination, which targets making India rabies-free by 2030.

The campaign, which is part of the Mumbai Rabies Eradication Project, initially launched in 2022, is being conducted in association with 'Worldwide Veterinary Services-Mission Rabies.' The focus of the drive is not only on vaccinating stray dogs but also on raising public awareness about rabies and animal welfare.

In tandem with the vaccination drive, the BMC has been conducting a series of awareness programs targeting schools, colleges, cooperative housing societies, and other public institutions.

In August alone, BMC officials reached out to approximately 13,332 students across 65 schools, along with 271 teachers and 793 citizens. Awareness programs have also extended to construction sites and other key community areas.

The campaign is being conducted under the guidance of BMC Commissioner and Administrator, Bhushan Gagrani, with Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), Dr. Ashwini Joshi, and Deputy Commissioner (Special), Mr. Kiran Dighavkar, playing key roles in its implementation.

An official stated, “This is not just a government effort; we are partnering with numerous animal welfare organizations and educational institutions to ensure that every citizen understands the dangers of rabies and how to prevent it. Our goal is a rabies-free Mumbai, and this vaccination campaign is a significant step toward that vision.”

To make the process more accessible, the BMC has launched an online facility allowing citizens to register requests for vaccinating and sterilizing stray or pet dogs. Complaints or requests can be submitted via the MyBMC mobile app or through the dedicated portal at https://vhd.mcgm.gov.in/register-grievance.