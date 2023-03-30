Mumbai: BMC’s inspection at construction sites not only solution to reduce pollution, say activists | FPJ

The BMC’s decision to form task forces to inspect construction sites is not the only solution to reduce air pollution, environmental activists said on Wednesday.

The civic body has dug up several roads in the city for various projects and itself does not take measures to control dust, they said.

Task force will visit construction sites in their wards

The seven-member committee appointed to suggest measures to control dust in Mumbai has recommended the formation of three task forces at the ward level to implement the ‘Air Pollution Mitigation Action’ plan. The task forces will visit all construction sites in their respective wards once a week to check compliance with guidelines, the report said. The BMC is planning to implement the SOPs from April 1.

However, the environment activists want the civic body to appoint a third party or allow public participation while the inspection of construction sites takes place.

"BMC shoukd take public participation and appeal people," says activist Stalin Dayanand

Zoru Bhathena, an activist said, “Building construction is not the only problem of air pollution. Several roads in the city have been dug up for various infrastructure projects, but what measures have they taken to reduce dust pollution. The civic body has been giving permissions to hack hundreds of trees in the city. Have they ensured that equal number of trees are planted elsewhere.”

“To control dust it is important to sprinkle water, but does the BMC take that measure?” Stalin Dayanand, another activist, said. “We hardly see any roads being washed. The BMC should take public participation, should appeal people to send photos on their portal if they find violations at construction sites. If the civic team is alone going to inspect the sites then there are 50 % chances of corruption.”