Navi Mumbai: Environmentalist appeals citizens to join "Water For Birds" campaign

Mumbai-based environmentalist Subhajit Mukherjee has urged residents of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to join the #WaterForBirds campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of keeping water bowls for birds as heatwaves have hit the city, causing the mercury level to rise alarmingly high.

Mukherjee said that water bowls made under this initiative would be distributed for free to educational institutions.

While talking to the media, he said, “#WaterForBirds is an initiative to ensure that no living organism suffers during heatwaves. Under this campaign, we are making water bowls that can be placed in various locations away from direct sunlight and water bodies. These bowls are priced at ₹200.”

Environmentalists urged schools to participate in the campaign

We urge schools to come forward and take these bowls to help save birds and also educate students on how to help other organisms. "We have installed 100 bird feeders and plan to install 900 more in BMC areas. We now call on all nearby areas to be a part of this initiative as no bird should die due to the heat caused by global warming, which we are responsible for. We have hundreds of such bowls waiting for people to purchase and help community pets stay hydrated this summer. Let’s come together to help,” said Mukherjee.