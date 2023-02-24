Navi Mumbai: Police seize Gutkha worth ₹99 lakh near Palava City

Image credit: FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe MIDC police arrested three persons and seized Gutkha worth ₹99.78 lakhs last week.

A trader from Dombivali had brought in Gutkha from Gujarat for the sale in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Raigad. However, on receiving information the police seized the consignment near Palava City.

On February 19, 2023, the Turbhe MIDC police caught a tempo carrying banned Gutkha at the Mhape check post during routine barricading. The police seized 30 sacks of Gutkha worth ₹11.96 lakh and tempo worth ₹6 lakh. The total seizure was around ₹17.96 lakhs.

Case registered against driver and trader

A case was registered against the driver and a trader who brought the consignment from Gujarat at Turbhe MIDC police under sections 328, 272, 273, and 188 of IPC and relevant sections of the Foods Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

While investigating the police came to know that a trader residing in Dombivali had brought Gutkha from Gujarat in a container for sale in the MMR region. Based on the information received, the police seized another tempo laden with Gutkha on February 22, 2023 at Orchid Crown in Palava City. Later, the police seized the container from Manpada MIDC where it was hidden behind a temple.

A total of 127 sacks of Gutkha of different varieties worth ₹55 lakhs were found in the container. So, the total Gutkah seizure was worth ₹73 lakhs.

Ravindra Daundkar, senior police inspector from Turbhe MIDC police station said that the total seizure including vehicles is ₹99,78,268. He added that they are investigating to whom Gutkha was to be delivered. “Since the consignment was large, there might be some wholesale and major retailers. The further investigation is going on,” said Daundkar.

Read Also Thane: Gutkha sale rampant despite surprise checks

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)