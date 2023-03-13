 Mumbai: MMB forms Aksa Beach Seawall panel, environmentalists dismiss it as an eyewash
In the last few months, a wall running over 600 metres has been erected in the middle of Aksa Beach, a CRZ-I area.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
After directions from the Union and State governments, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) formed a committee to investigate the concerns over Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) violations at Aksa Beach. However, the environmentalists have rejected it, demanding an independent panel.

A member of an environmental protection organization NatConnect Foundation B N Kumar said, “The MMB violated the MCZMA conditions while giving a CRZ nod for a playground in the CRZ ll area and not the wall in any manner.”

In the last few months, a wall running over 600 metres has been erected in the middle of Aksa Beach, a CRZ-I area. The wall violates one of the National Green Tribunal rulings.

The clearance for the wall was sought under the guise of beautification of the beach and anti-sea erosion measures at an estimated cost of Rs4.95 crore.

The report, based on NatConnect’s complaint, will be submitted in the report in 10 days. “Prima facie, the committee idea appears to be an eyewash as the MCZMA decision does not mention the CRZ approval for any wall,” said Kumar.

“The minutes of the 155th meeting only reflect the application for the wall and not approval. The approved list consists of landscaping, playground or recreation ground and garden only from the CRZ point of view.”

Hence, the environmentalists want the wall to be demolished and the beach restored.

