Mumbai: BMC's 'Apada Mitra' programme to train citizens in saving lives, property; here's how you can apply

BMC will soon kick off a free 12-day training programme, Apada Mitra (Your Friend), for citizens aged 18-40 years to handle emergency situations where lives or property are at stake. The civic body will train 1,000 people in the first phase of the programme. It will include first-aid, fire extinguishers, and search and rescue operations.

Programme to be held at Parel Disaster Mgmt office

Disaster Management Chief Rashmi Lokhande said, “Residents of Mumbai suburbs and city can participate in this 12-day programme (except Sunday) at the Parel Disaster Management Office. It will be undertaken as per the directions of the Central and State Government Disaster Management authorities.”

What do you need to participate?

BMC officials said participants need to have attended school till Class 7. The age limit would be relaxed for medical practitioners and citizens with background in defence services. Applicants with experience with NGOs will be given first preference. The BMC will give Rs150 as travel allowance along with breakfast and lunch to applicants.

Interested candidates should contact 022-22694725-27 or co.dm@mcgm.gov.in.

