Mumbai: BMC's ₹189 Crore Juhu Project Sparks Demand For Cultural Center For East Indian And Koli Communities

BMC office | File image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced plans to construct a multi-purpose community center, drama theatre, gymkhana, and parking lot at Juhu, behind Mithibai College, with an estimated budget of ₹189 crores.

The project is part of a broader initiative to enhance public infrastructure and cater to the recreational and cultural needs of the area. However, the announcement has sparked a demand from the city’s original inhabitants, the East Indian and Koli communities who are calling for equal recognition in the form of land allotment for their cultural center.

In an official letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and the Municipal Commissioner, Godfrey Pimenta, a trustee of the Watchdog Foundation, raised concerns about the lack of acknowledgment of the cultural contributions of the East Indian and Koli communities.

Pimenta pointed out that while various communities, such as the UP Bhavan in Bandra East, have been allocated land, the original inhabitants of Mumbai are yet to receive such recognition.

“It is well documented that the land on which Mumbai Airport stands today once belonged to the East Indians, the original settlers of the seven islands of Mumbai. Our communities have given their motherland for the development of this city, whether for defense, railways, or industrial lands. If individuals like Hema Malini can be granted land for a Dance Academy, why should there be discrimination against the mulvasis (original inhabitants) of Mumbai?” Pimenta questioned in the letter.

He further urged the State Government and BMC to make necessary budgetary provisions for the construction of an East Indian and Koli Bhavan, a cultural center that would serve as a hub for preserving and promoting the rich heritage of these communities. “Our distinct identity and cultural heritage deserve the same attention and preservation that has been extended to other communities in Mumbai,” he emphasized.

Advocate Vivian D’Souza, another advisor to the Watchdog Foundation, echoed these sentiments. “The Koli and East Indian communities have been instrumental in shaping Mumbai’s identity. From the days when the city was a collection of islands to its development into a metropolis, we have been the silent contributors. It is only fair that our cultural legacy is preserved in the form of a dedicated bhavan,” D’Souza said.

The Watchdog Foundation has expressed its dissatisfaction with the government’s inaction on this issue and warned of further steps if their demands are not met. “We will not rest until our rightful demands are fulfilled,” Pimenta concluded.