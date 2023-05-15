Mumbai: BMC yet to issue notice, police seeks to shut down Bachelorr's fast food outlet at Chowpatty

The management of Bachelorr's fast food outlet at Chowpatty is yet to receive a notice from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), despite the police urging the civic body to cancel all the eatery's licences and shut it down.

Obstruction to VIP movement cited as reason for police action

The police contend that a large number of cars parked in front of the eatery cause obstruction to the movement of VIPs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who use this route to travel to Mantralaya from their official bungalows at Malabar Hill.

Traffic police erect barricades to curb vehicle parking

Meanwhile, the traffic police have erected several metal barricades in front of the eatery to curb vehicle parking.