Mumbai News: Experts warn city police against seeking Bachelorr’s demolition

Mumbai Police asks BMC to raze popular SOBO restaurant Bachelorr’s near Girgaon Chowpatty |

Mumbai Police’s decision to ask the BMC to demolish Bachelorr’s fast-food eatery at Chowpatty is likely to land them in trouble, legal experts told Free Press Journal on Sunday.

That is because there are many other eateries and bars where traffic jams take place. The police say that people coming for take-away food from Bachelorr’s double park and cause traffic jams.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other VIPs use this road to go to Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan.

However, the experts say that if the Guptas, who have been running the outlet for several decades, move the court they are likely to get relief.

Chorus of demand to demolishAmar juice centre

It may be recalled that Amar juice centre at Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle, was the centre of protests by several citizens, including filmmaker Ashok Pandit, who said the eatery was causing traffic jams. There was a chorus of demand to demolish it.

However, the owner Dinesh Joshi told Free Press Journal on Sunday: “I moved the Bombay High Court, which ruled in my favour. Subsequently the Supreme Court too confirmed the high court’s order.”

Several hoteliers say cops should penalise patrons

Several hoteliers told FPJ that if patrons cause traffic jams, then the traffic police should take action against them.

“Why should our establishments be demolished because of traffic issues? We take all permissions, including gumasta licence, eating house licence, fire brigade permission, etc. Everything is legal about our business. So how can the police arbitrarily ask the BMC to demolish our premises,” a leading hotelier who did not wish to be identified said.

Other restaurateurs pointed out that Haji Ali Juice Centre has been in existence at a prime location for years. Being a popular place, at any given time patrons come in their cars and are served juices inside their vehicles.

Recently, Radhakrishna Hotel opened on Bhaudaji Road and that too in an under-construction building. Now there are huge traffic snarls on the road. The management has recently started a valet parking facility.

In Ghatkopar (East), food vendors have virtually taken over Vallabhbaug Lane.