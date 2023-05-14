Mumbai Police asks BMC to raze popular SOBO restaurant Bachelorr’s near Girgaon Chowpatty citing traffic issues

Mumbai Police asks BMC to raze popular SOBO restaurant Bachelorr’s near Girgaon Chowpatty |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has written to the BMC seeking the immediate demolition of popular south Mumbai eatery Bachelorr’s, citing traffic congestion as the reason.

According to reports, Bachelorr’s is almost nine decades old, located in the hustle bustle of Girgaon Chowpatty area.

The police’s DCP Zone 2, under which Bachelorr’s is located, earlier this week wrote to the BMC’s D-Ward stating that there is a possibility of untoward incidents happening in the area and asked them to revoke all licences and authorisation of the establishment and demolish the illegal structure at immediate notice.

Parking near the restaurant causes several traffic issues

According to the police, the parking scene in front of Bachelorr’s was causing traffic disruption. They further added that the route outside the eatery was a VIP route as well as prominent connecting routes for vehicular traffic movement and motorists.

However, given the popularity of Bachelorr’s and it being located at a major tourist centre, several vehicles are observed being parked, which also stretches out towards the road.

Police officials said that vehicles parked at the eatery cause traffic issues, which are “hazardous” and a “threat” to nearby residents.

However, it is also a fact that the same route where Bachelorr’s is located has several construction work going on, including the Mumbai Coastal Road project, which might also be a cause of traffic congestion as the route is narrower compared to others. The BMC is yet to respond to the police’s request and even so, they are yet to access the matter, confirmed sources.