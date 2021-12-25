Mumbai: BMC worker dies by suicide after not receiving pay for 2 years, BJP members protest

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sanitary worker, Ramesh Parmar died by suicide after not receiving his salary for the past two years. BJP members led by Vinod Mishra raised this issue at the BMC Standing Committee meeting on Friday and demanded that the meeting be adjourned.

The BJP members stated that, Ramesh Parmar died by suicide because he did not receive his salary for two years in a row but the unsympathetic authorities did not care.

The deceased Ramesh Parmar had been working as a cleaner in the BMC for two years in place of his father Jagdish Parmar. His father Jagdish Parmar died two years ago while on the job. After that, his son Ramesh was given a job by the municipal administration in his place. However, he was not paid for his work.

Ramesh waited for two years in the hope that his salary would come sooner or later. In the end, he was frustrated and took his own life, said the BJP members. Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav said it was unfortunate, but assured the BJP members to look into. There was a voice vote on whether to conduct the meeting which the Shiv Sena won, and accordingly the proceedings of the meeting were conducted.

