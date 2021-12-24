Mumbai: Cyber Cell nabs illegal Nigerian immigrants in Mira Road

Sleuths of the cyber cell unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested three Nigerian nationals for illegally overstaying in the country without valid travel documents and expired visas in Mira Road on Thursday. Apart from being illegal foreign immigrants, the trio are suspected to be involved in online cheating cases.

Acting on a tip-off, the cyber cell team led by Police Inspector-Sujitkumar Gunjkar and PSI-Prasad Shenolkar under the guidance of DCP (crime)-Dr. Mahesh Patil swooped down on an apartment in Surya Heritage building in Mira Road and rounded up three suspects who have been identified as-Mozes Victor, Aboh Dixon Odu and Ishola Qasim Laaval ( all Nigerian nationals). After the suspects failed to produce legitimate documents to authorize their stay in the country, they were taken into custody and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Passport Act and Foreigners Act, at the Mira Road police station.

Prima facie investigations have also indicated the involvement of the foreign immigrants in online cheating scams allegedly committed by them in the region as well as in other states like Himachal Pradesh, police said. The police recovered nine mobile phones, two laptops and documents including expired visas from their possession. While further investigations were underway to check the antecedents of the accused, the MBVV police has appealed citizens to remain alert and give information if they come across any foreign immigrants who were suspected to be illegally staying in their locality.

Notably, owners and agents who provide accommodation to the foreign nationals without any verification are also liable to be charged under the relevant sections of the IPC.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 06:23 PM IST