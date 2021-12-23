Mira Bhayandar: MBMC gives free idli-batter makers to needy women

The MBMC’s women and child welfare department led by Vandana Patil distributed idli-batter maker machines to 65 needy women residing in the twin-city on Thursday.

The machines were distributed free of cost. MBMC Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale, standing committee chairman Rakesh Shah and opposition leader Dhanesh Patil registered their presence in the distribution ceremony.

The main objective of the free distribution scheme is to motivate women towards self-employment and to make them self-reliant.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 07:24 PM IST